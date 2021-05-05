Etheridge wants to join Azkals for 2022 World Cup qualifiers but...

Filipino-English keeper Neil Etheridge wants to join the national football team's campaign for 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month, but will have to go through scheduling hurdles, according to Philippine Azkals coach Scott Cooper.

"Neil is eligible. He is wanting to come,” said Cooper during the Philippine Football Federation's online press conference.

“He is just getting his passport renewed at this moment."

But Cooper said Etheridge is getting married soon and this could affect the schedule.

"Of course, Neil is getting married this summer too right around the middle part of that. He is going to be with us to start off, then let’s see where it goes,” he said.

The Azkals will head to Qatar, Doha this month for a training camp before they compete in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that will take place in Suzhou, China.

According to Dan Palami, team manager of the Azkals, the training camp will run from May 18 to 31.

The team will then fly straight to China from Qatar for the qualifiers which begins on June 3.

