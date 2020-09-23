Football: Different club, same goal for Etheridge at new home Birmingham

Neil Etheridge spent time at Cardiff City before moving to Birmingham City. Glyn Kirk, AFP/file

Neil Etheridge hopes that with his experience he could take his new club Birmingham City to Premier League promotion, similar to what happened at Cardiff City.

The Filipino-English keeper recently signed a 4-year deal with Birmingham after spending 3 seasons with the Bluebirds.

Etheridge said he was looking forward to boosting Birmingham, as well, something he did with the Philippines national men's team.

"I actually talked to Scott Cooper, the head coach of the national team the other day. We were speaking about how that team (Birmingham) is progressing and how we want the Azkals to progress and we're in very a similar situation," he said in an interview on "The Crossover" podcast.

"I'm not saying that's gonna happen this time around but with the new manager, he's been there, he's done it I've spoken to him, he's bringing some experience into the team alongside myself who'd been there and done it.

"With the experience that I've got let me help you, hopefully I could do that here with Birmingham. It's a new challenge for me."

Etheridge debuted at Birmingham successfully, helping his team hold Swansea to a goalless result in the EFL Championship.