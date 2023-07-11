UST commit Vince Ventulan. Handout/UST.

MANILA – University of Sto. Tomas continues to beef up their roster for the upcoming UAAP Season 86 after getting the commitment of Filipino-American Vince Ventulan.

Playing as a one-and-done player for the Growling Tigers, the 6-foot-4 wing from Port St. Lucie, Florida will try to help UST as they try to improve their chances of bringing the crown back to España.

"I'm excited to play another year of basketball here. I feel like I have a great size and length and I want to make winning plays for the team," said Ventulan, who posted 4.8 points on 36-percent shooting from deep, alongside 1.6 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 21.1 minutes of action in his senior year for the Ave Maria Gyrenes in the past season.

One of the things that he brings to the squad is versatility and athleticism, and this is what excites head coach Pido Jarencio.

"Magandang addition para sa amin si Vince dahil makakadagdag siya sa athleticism namin dito sa team," said the returning Jarencio.

This is yet another welcoming development for UST after they formally introduced Alfrancis Chua as their newest Special Assistant to the Rector for Sports.

He will be joining prized recruits SJ Moore and Mark Llemit as the newest Tigers of the España-based team.