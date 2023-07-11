Alfrancis Chua, the newly-appointed Special Assistant to the Rector for Sports, speaks to the UST Growling Tigers. Handout/UST.

MANILA -- Nic Cabañero, the prolific scorer of the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, expressed his excitement and confidence after Alfrancis Chua was named as the university's Special Assistant to the Rector for Sports.

Chua, also the sports director of the San Miguel Corporation, officially took on the role on Monday.

Based on Chua's basketball history, Cabañero shared his expectations for the newly-forged alliance.

"They want to bring back the glory of UST. They want to instill the mantra of the SMC group [given] they always champion in PBA [Philippine Basketball Association] and other leagues. They want the Tigers to bring that to the upcoming seasons," Cabañero said.

"They can help us financially, especially in recruiting players. They can also support us in joining out-of-the-country leagues. And, of course, by teaching us their experiences from the past seasons (of UAAP)," he added.

Cabañero admitted that he was starstruck upon formally meeting Chua as a member of their management team.

"For [boss] Alfrancis Chua, his coaching history in the PBA, his learning experiences from before, [I think] he can share those with us," he said.

"Hindi lang ako optimistic pero excited din ako to represent my school again."

The Growling Tigers slumped to a 1-13 record in UAAP Season 85, despite Cabañero's high-scoring ways that saw him average a league-leading 17.62 points per game.