The UST Growling Tigers with newly-appointed Special Assistant to the Rector for Sports Alfrancis Chua. Handout photo.

MANILA — University of Santo Tomas received a boost ahead of the new UAAP season, after after Alfrancis Chua was officially appointed as the school’s Special Assistant to the Rector for Sports.

The San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) Sports Director, who previously held the same role with Colegio de San Juan de Letran, got the formal appointment on Monday.

"I'm here to fully support UST. This is my school, dito ako lumaki, mahal ko ang school na ito," said Chua, who got the green light from SMC president and CEO Ramon S. Ang to aid the Growling Tigers.

In his time with Letran, the Knights were able to achieve a rare three-peat, and the hope for UST is that Chua's appointment will give the Dominican school a similar boost.

But for it to work for UST, the former Barangay Ginebra coach said that they must work as a unit.

"The only thing we have to do is to prove ourselves with how we play. If we're gonna work together, we're strong,” he said.

The former Sta. Lucia mentor personally appeared before Rector Fr. Richard Ang, OP, Institute of Physical Education and Athletics (IPEA) director Fr. Rodel Cansancio, OP, and the Growling Tigers team, and Fr. Ang assured that the team will be getting the full support of the institution.

"I would like to assure you UST will be giving its full support to the team and everybody involved. We hope we will make it good in the coming seasons," said Ang.

Fr. Cansancio also mirrored the Rector’s comments.

"This is the moment we've all been waiting for: the full support of coach Al. Coach Al is yung pinaka-magaling nating na-recruit," he said.

Chua, who was on the Glowing Goldies team and the team captain back in 1989, will be making a homecoming with UST, and he will bring as well the support of Petron as the team’s major sponsor.

He will also be reunited with Growling Tigers Head Coach Pido Jarencio who was a former teammate of his.

"Matagal na kaming magkasama ni coach Al at masaya kami na sinamahan niya kami dito. Isa lang ang hangarin namin lahat, yung maibalik ang korona sa Espana dito sa bagong simula natin sa UST," said Jarencio.

UST will be anchored by prolific scorer Nic Cabanero and Adama Faye alongside top recruits SJ Moore and Mark Llemit in its campaign in UAAP Season 86.