EJ Obiena takes second place in France tilt

Pole vaulter EJ Obiena competes in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Camboadia on May 8, 2023 on the way to winning a gold. POC/PSC Media/File

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena continued his streak of podium finishes in a competition in France.

Five days after punching his ticket into the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the World’s no. 3 pole vaulter bagged yet another medal after getting silver in the Meeting International de Sotteville in Rouen, France, Saturday Manila time.

Obiena cleared a 5.72 jump in the contest, finishing behind his Australian counterpart in Kurtis Marschall who logged in a 5.95 jump. This height allowed Marschall to qualify himself for the Paris Games, joining Obiena, Armand Duplantis, and Bo Kanda Lita Baehre.

Baptiste Thiery, who hails from France, finished behind him with a similar height albeit in two attempts.

Obiena had multiple tries to overtake Marschall, but he was not able to clear 5.87m in a pair of attempts and fell short of leaping over 5.92m in his final jump.

Still, Obiena bagged the silver finish after getting over 5.72 in just a single try, just after being the first Filipino to qualify for the 2024 Olympics after getting the silver medal at the Bauhaus-Galan meet earlier this week.

Up next for the 27-year-old is the Asian Championships in Bangkok, Thailand from July 12 to 16.

The Olympian from Tondo, Manila is also set to compete at the World Athletics and the Asian Games later this year.



RELATED VIDEO