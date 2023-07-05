Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the men's one hour race during the IAAF Diamond League "Memorial Van Damme" athletics meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 2, 2022. Virginie Lefoyr, Belga via AFP

MANILA – Following his second-place finish in the Bauhaus-Galan meet at the Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden, Filipino star EJ Obiena shared that his recent success was a result of a deeper understanding of himself.

“It wasn’t easy,” said Obiena in an interview with Andre Felix on CNN Philippines' Sports Desk.

“It was a lot of question marks, a lot of understanding of what I actually want to do and how deep do I love the sport, how much do I actually believe in myself,” he added.

Those decisions definitely paid off, as his recent feat also meant that he is qualified to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic games.

But something that made his decisions easier to make is knowing that he is representing the flag and country.

“I think everything kind of pointed me in the right direction. What played a big role here is believing that I could actually win. Being able to do that and knowing that I can represent the country on such a level, it wasn’t a too difficult or too complicated decision,” the world’s no. 3 pole vaulter explained.

Aside from a spot at next year’s Summer Games, his win also means that Obiena can focus on his preparation for the different tournaments he is set to compete in before the Olympics.

“It simplifies a lot of things,” he said. “I can now plan ahead and look a little bit forward in what are the things that we actually want to do, and not stress about ‘do we actually qualify?’ Having it out of the way is just one less thing to worry about.”

These plans include the Asian Championships, the World Athletics, and the Asian Games.

“I have three major championships this year, and I'm hoping to take part in the World Indoors that I missed last year. I hope I'll be able to perform better in those championships and be able to compete at the highest level. It's a busy year and there's still a lot of things for me to work on to be able to be more consistent,” he said.

Aside from winning and bagging more medals, Obiena shared that competing in these tournaments will help him as he strives for more consistency in his jumps.

“It’s a lot of work. I think I’ve shown the potential that I can do, but I need to be able to do it as often as I can,” he said.



