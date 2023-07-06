Maliksi, Mariano on UST game: Brings back memories

PBA Images

MANILA -- Playing at the Quadricentennial Pavilion at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) brought back old memories for former Growling Tigers Allein Maliksi and Aljun Mariano.

The two played for opposing teams during the PBA on Tour's stop at the Espana-based university on Wednesday.

Maliksi led the Bolts to victory over Mariano’s Gin Kings in front of basketball fans, including Thomasians.

But the two could not help but relive their collegiate playing days.

Mariano suited up for the Tigers from 2009-2014, while Maliksi was a batch ahead and played for UST starting in 2007.

"A lot of memories na naalala ko being a student-athlete here before. So I was very excited to come back," Maliksi told the PBA website.

For his part, Mariano said: "Naaalala ko 'yung teammates ko, coaches. Ang dami pa ring familiar faces na nakita ko. So nakakatuwa na nandito pa rin sila. And kasama ko sila sa journey ko nung college."

The two players also greeted former coach Pido Jarencio prior to the Meralco-Ginebra game.

"First game sila. Sakto nagkita kami and ang daming moments na binabalikan namin," said Mariano.