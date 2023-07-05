PBA on Tour: NLEX fends off NorthPort's late uprising

NLEX forward Sean Anthony is double-teamed by NorthPort's JM Calma and MJ Ayaay in their PBA on Tour exhibition game, July 5, 2023 at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion. PBA Images.

MANILA -- NLEX scored its second win in a row on Wednesday, dropping NorthPort, 95-87, in a PBA on Tour exhibition game.

Sean Anthony refused to be denied, scoring 25 points on 10-of-19 field goal shooting on top of eight rebounds to deny Batang Pier team manager Pido Jarencio a triumphant homecoming at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in Espana, Manila.

He led the Road Warriors’ run in the fourth quarter en route to the Road Warriors third win in the preseason.

Clint Doliguez added 14 markers and five rebounds while Kris Rosales fired 13 points to go with four rebounds and two assists.

Paul Zamar paced NorthPort with 22 markers, while John Calma added 17.

The Scores:

NLEX 95 – Anthony 25, Doliguez 14, Rosales 13, Trollano 12, Alas 11, Adamos 10, Pascual 6, Guissani 2, Nieto 2, Paniamogan 0

NORTHPORT 87 – Zamar 22, Calma 17, Ayaay 13, Tolentino 9, Santos 7, Munzon 6, Yu 6, Salado 3, Balagasay 2, Gabriel 2, Comboy 0, Bauzon 0

QUARTERS: 23-24, 52-44, 67-66, 95-87