MANILA - Allein Maliksi spearheaded Meralco's surge as they completed a 106-93 win over Barangay Ginebra in the PBA on Tour exhibition at the UST Quadricentennial Pavilion in España, Manila on Wednesday.

It was a homecoming win for Maliksi, a former UST Growling Tiger, who fired 23 points, including three treys while leading four other Bolts in double-digit figures.

Bong Quinto was also impressive with 22 points, while Raymond Almanzan dished out a double-double effort of 13 markers and 12 rebounds.

Cliff Hodge and Franky Johnson added 15 and 14, respectively, for Meralco's wire-to-wire victory.

Maliksi took control of the game, dropping 13 points in the first quarter for the Bolts' 37-21 advantage.

They never looked back since and took their fifth win in eight games. With the win, Meralco snapped Ginebra's three-game streak.

The Bolts also limited another UST Tiger, Aljun Mariano, who settled for eight points.

Von Pessumal paced the Kings with 25 points, while Jeremiah Grey had 15.

The Scores:

MERALCO 106 – Maliksi 23, Quinto 22, Johnson 14, Hodge 15, Almazan 13, Rios 6, Dario 5, Pascual 4, Jose 2, Torres 2, Pasaol 0

GINEBRA 93 – Pessumal 26, Gray 15, Onwubere 14, David 12, R.Aguilar 8, Mariano 8, Pinto 5, Aurin 3, Gumaru 2, Dillinger 0, Espanola 0

QUARTERS: 37-21, 57-46, 91-76, 106-93