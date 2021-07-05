EJ Obiena finishes 4th in Stockholm as Duplantis sets new meet record

Tokyo-bound Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena showed his consistency at the Stockholm leg of the Wanda Diamond League, where he finished in fourth place.

Just a couple of days after clearing 5.80 meters at the Street Pole Vault event in Sweden, Obiena registered a mark of 5.82 meters in Stockholm.

It was good for fourth place, behind Swedish pole vault champion Armand Duplantis (6.02 meters), American Sam Kendricks (5.92 meters) and France's Renaud Lavillenie (5.92 meters).

Duplantis' mark is a new meet record. He also attempted to clear 6.19 meters, which would have set a new world record, but failed in three attempts.

Duplantis, who is the favorite to win pole vault gold in the Tokyo Olympics, said of his feat: "I wish I could have given the world record a couple more better attempts but I felt really good jumping today."

While he has continued to clear 5.80 meters in his recent meets, Obiena has yet to breach the 5.90 meters mark. In Stockholm, he attempted to clear 5.92 meters but failed in three tries.

Before clearing 5.80 meters at the Street Pole Vault event, Obiena had won silver in the Irena Szwewinska Memorial/Bydgosszcz Cup in Poland, where he set a new Philippine record of 5.87 meters.

RELATED VIDEO: