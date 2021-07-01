EJ Obiena resets PH pole vault record, wins silver in Poland meet

Tokyo-bound pole vaulter EJ Obiena reset his own Philippine record en route to a silver medal finish in the Irena Szwewinska Memorial/Bydgosszcz Cup, held Wednesday at the Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium in Bydgosszcz, Poland.

Obiena cleared 5.87 meters, improving upon his old mark of 5.86 meters. He finished in second place behind American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen, who cleared 5.92 meters.

It took Obiena two tries to clear 5.87 meters. He then attempted to clear 5.92 meters but failed in three attempts.

Hometown bet Piotr Lisek finished in third place with a season-best mark of 5.82 meters. Obiena's training partner, reigning Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil, also cleared 5.82 meters.

Before the Poland meet, Obiena shared top honors with Braz at the True Athletes Classic in Germany, as they both cleared 5.80 meters.

Obiena will next compete at the Bauhas-Galan, a Wanda Diamond League event, on July 4 at Stockholm Olympic Stadium in Sweden.

