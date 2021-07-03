Obiena clinches gold in Sweden street pole-vault tilt in lead-up to Olympics

Filipino pole-vaulter EJ Obiena topped the Taby Stav Gala Street Pole Vault in Sweden on Saturday (Manila time).

Obiena, who is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, edged 2016 Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil by clearing 5.80 meters.

The feat happened just days after Obiena reset the Philippine record by clearing 5.87 meters — good for silver — at the Irena Szwewinska Memorial/Bydgosszcz Cup in Bydgosszcz, Poland.

Obiena will compete again this Sunday at the Stockholm Diamond League.

Obiena is the first among 19 Filipino athletes who qualified for the Tokyo Games.

Other Filipino Olympians include: sprinter Kristina Knott, gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo, boxers Felix Eumir Marcial, Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio and Irish Magno, rower Cris Nievarez, skateboarder Margielyn Arda Didal, shooter Jayson Valdez, taekwondo jin Kurt Ryan Barbosa and weightlifters Hidylin Diaz and Elreen Ann Ando.

Swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule are the latest additions.

