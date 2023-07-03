Josh Hart completes Team USA Roster for World Cup

The Knicks' Josh Hart (C) shoots a three pointer over the Heat's Bam Adebayo (L) during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the playoff series between the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, USA, May 2, 2023. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE/File.

Team USA’s roster is finally complete after New York Knicks standout Josh Hart committed to playing for the squad in the FIBA World Cup in August, according to multiple reports.

Hart, who averaged 10.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 25 games with the Knicks last season, will be joining the squad composed of his fellow Knick Jalen Brunson, Paolo Banchero, Ant Edwards, and Austin Reaves among others.

He was acquired by New York in February in a trade that sent Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk.

The former LA Lakers guard’s stint with Team USA will also be a college reunion of sorts, as he is set to join fellow Villanova Wildcats in Brunson and Brooklyn Nets’ Mikal Bridges.

Team USA is joined by Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand in Group C, and will be facing NZ on August 26 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.