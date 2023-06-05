Lakers’ Reaves, Timberwolves’ Edwards, commit to Team USA

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (R) scores against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards during the second quarter of their NBA play-in game at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, April 11, 2023. Etienne Laurent, EPA-EFE.

Team USA's roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup got new names on board on Monday, as Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Los Angeles Lakers standout Austin Reaves have committed to the team according to a report by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The 6-foot-4 Edwards led Minnesota to a playoff appearance this season as the eight-seed before bowing out to the Denver Nuggets in the first round. He posted numbers of 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the T’Wolves last season.

Reaves on the other hand, put up 13.0 points, 3.0 boards, and 3.4 assists for the Lakers last season. He was instrumental in the late-season run by Los Angeles that saw them climb from being the 13th seed to facing the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges, Milwaukee Bucks’ Bobby Portis, and New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson are also among the NBA players who have committed to the team.

The report also penned that USA’s 12-man roster is not yet complete.

Team USA is joined by Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand in Group C, and will be facing NZ on August 26.

Gilas Pilipinas belongs to Group A, and completing the list are Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola. Group B is comprised of Serbia, Puerto Rico, China, and South Sudan, and all first-round games of both groups will be held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Group D is composed of Lithuania, Montenegro, Mexico, and Egypt, and alongside Group C, their first-round games will be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The FIBA World Cup will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.