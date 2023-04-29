Gilas to go up vs Italy, Dominican Republic in FIBA World Cup

FIBA World Cup Ambassador Luis Scola holds up the Philippines automatically slotted in Group A during the 2023 FIBA World Cup Draw in Quezon City on April 29, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas will be competing against power house team Italy in the first round of the group stages of the FIBA World Cup 2023 this coming August.

The Philippines, which will be co-hosting the World Cup with Japan and Indonesia, is joining Italy, Dominican Republic and Angola in Group A following the draw that took place at the Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

The Group A competitions will take place at the Big Dome, which will also host Group B composed of Serbia, Puerto Rico, China and South Sudan.

Group C is made up of the United States, Greece, New Zealand and Jordan, while Group D is comprised of Lithuania, Montenegro, Mexico and Egypt.

The Group C and D competitions will take place at the Mall of Asia Arena.

A total of 32 teams have been drawn for the main competition of Cup.

Helping oversee the draw were FIBA World Cup global ambassador Luis Scola of Argentina and FIBA players commission chairman Dirk Nowitzki of Germany. Also helping with the task were former Miss Universe Catriona Gray and Barangay Ginebra's LA Tenorio.

Also in attendance was Chinese great Yao Ming and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao.

Pop stars Sarah Geronimo, Billy Crawford and international star Saweetie added glitz to the draw that served as the centerpiece of a broad program of activities scheduled throughout the weekend in Manila.

The Philippines will also host the final stage of the competitions.

Meanwhile, making up Group E are Japan, Australia, Germany and Finland. Slovenia, Venezuela, Georgia and Cape Verde will battle it out in Group F.

Group G features Spain, Brazil, Iran and Côte d'Ivoire. Completing the line up is Group H which is composed of Canada, France, Latvia and Lebanon.

Groups E and F will clash at the Okinawa Arena in Japan, while Groups G and H will battle at the Indonesia Arena.

The FIBA World Cup 2023 will run from August 25 to September 10.