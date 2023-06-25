Team Pau's Paolo Banchero (L) and Team Deron's Walker Kessler fight for the ball during the Jordan Rising Stars mini-tournament at NBA All-Star 2023 at Vivint Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, February 17, 2023. George Frey, EPA-EFE/File.

MANILA – The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year will be coming to the Philippines in August.

This, after Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero expressed his commitment to playing for Team USA as per multiple reports.

The 20-year-old will be joining Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves, and his other fellow young studs who have previously made themselves available for the American men’s national basketball team when they play in Manila in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Brandon Ingram, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cam Johnson, Walker Kessler, and Bobby Portis also have earlier committed to suiting up for the USA’s red, white, and blue.

Banchero, who posted impressive numbers of 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his just first season in the NBA, previously expressed his interest in suiting up for Italy after getting his Italian passport in 2020.

That is why his reported commitment to Team USA would be a relief for Gilas Pilipinas as they are set to play against the Italians on August 29 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Still, facing the no. 10 ranked team Italy is more than a tall order for the Filipino hoopers.

Team USA, which belongs to Group C, is also joined by Jordan, Greece, and New Zealand.

The Philippines and Italy on the other hand are in Group A together with Dominican Republic and Angola.

The FIBA World Cup will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10.