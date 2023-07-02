Russell, Reaves, Rui re-sign as Lakers retool roster

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) dribbles the ball down the court during the first half of game six in the NBA Western Conference playoff semifinals at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, May 12 , 2023. Allison Dinner, EPA-EFE/File.

D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura will all be returning to the Lakeshow.

This is after the trio re-signed with the Los Angeles Lakers following their impressive 2022-2023 season donning the Purple and Gold, as per multiple reports.

Russell, who made his return to Los Angeles during last season's trade deadline, signed a two-year, $37 million deal with the squad. His contract includes a player option in the second year.

He was the team's second overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and played with the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during the Black Mamba's final season. He posted averages of 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.2 assists last season.

Meanwhile, Reaves will stay with the Lakers after agreeing to a four-year, $56 million contract.

The 25-year-old fan-favorite put up numbers of 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in the regular season, and even impressed more in the playoffs as he upped his outputs to averages of 16.9 markers, 4.4 boards and 4.6 dimes under the bright lights of the postseason.

Hachimura on the other hand, also stays with the Darvin Ham-led squad as he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract.

He was acquired by the Lakers in January in a trade that sent Kendrick Nunn to the Washington Wizards.

The Japanese, who will be missing the FIBA World Cup in August, posted stats of 11.2 points and 4.5 boards last season.

Aside from the trio, the 17-time NBA champions also acquired the services of former Miami Heat stand-out Gabe Vincent at three years, $33M, Taurean Prince at one year, $4.5M, and former top 10 draft picks Cam Reddish at two years, 4.5M and Jaxson Hayes with a two-year deal.

Hayes, Hachimura, and Reddish were the numbers 8, 9, and 10 picks in the 2019 NBA Draft in that order.