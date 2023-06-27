San Antonio Spurs first round pick Victor Wembanyama of France and Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura. Adam Davis and John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE.

The San Antonio' Spurs' no. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft will not be competing in August's FIBA World Cup.

Victor Wembanyama recently announced that he will not be suiting up for the French men's national basketball team as he shifts his focus on preparing himself for his incoming rookie season.

“I’ve decided to dedicate this summer to preparing my body for the many events awaiting it in the coming years. This meant skipping the World Cup. It was a difficult decision, and one that required the advice of many people. But I sincerely believe it’s the best one for the French team and myself," Wembanyama told French newspaper L'Equipe.

“It would not be realistic in terms of development and not prudent in terms of health. I hope people will understand. It’s frustrating for me, too. The France team is still central for me. I want to win as many titles as possible with the team. But I think it’s a necessary sacrifice," he added.

The incoming Spurs young star also bared that the decision was his own and was not influenced by the organization.

“They know what’s at stake, but they would have supported me whatever my choice. In the past, as soon as I could go to international competitions, I did. I’ve never been able to enjoy a summer with several months of development for my body. For this new phase of my life, it’s essential. The Spurs staff are ready to make this summer profitable. We can’t afford for it to be wasted time.”

Also to miss the World Cup is Los Angeles Lakers standout Rui Hachimura.

"I have made the decision to withdraw from this year’s FIBA World Cup. It was a very difficult decision, but after the last season stretching into the Playoffs, I decided to prioritize my future in the NBA and prepare for my first free agency. In addition, I will focus on working this summer to prepare for the next season," the Lakers forward announced through the Japan Basketball Association.

The 25-year-year-old Japanese star is an incoming restricted free agent, which is why he is also opting to focus on himself this summer.

“I would like to thank everyone involved, the JBA and head coach Tom Hovasse for their understanding of my decision. I would like to wish my teammates of the Japan national basketball team the best of luck and supported them more than anybody else.”

France belongs to Group H alongside Canada, Lebanon, and Latvia, while Japan is joined by Australia, Finaland, and Germany in Group E.