Boxing: Japanese champ Inoue dips into Donaire-Casimero word war

Japanese boxing champ Naoya Inoue reacted to the online feud between Filipino champions John Riel Casimero and Nonito Donaire Jr., particularly on allegations that Casimero evaded drug testing.

Inoue has an ax to grind with Casimero, especially after Casimero bashed him over the internet for allegedly ducking him.

"Casimero will not hit the big mouth anymore. There is no qualification for someone who avoids doping tests . . . Thank you," said Inoue in Japanese through his Twitter post.

Donaire was supposed to fight Casimero in a WBC-WBO bantamweight title unification on August 14.

But Donaire and his wife and manager, Rachel, figured in a nasty online spat with Casimero's camp.

Donaire eventually pulled the plug after claiming that Casimero delayed signing their fight contract due to issues with drug testing.

But Casimero's promoter, MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons insisted that the Filipino champion has already enrolled himself to Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (VADA) testing.

Casimero was supposed to fight Inoue back in April 2020, but the bout fell through after the pandemic struck. Inoue instead fought ad knocked out Australia's Jason Moloney.

Inoue also has a history with Donaire. The two figured in a brutal 12-round battle in November 2019. The Japanese won via a hard-fought decision.

