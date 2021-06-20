Home  >  Sports

Boxing: Inoue stops Dasmariñas in 3

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 20 2021 12:55 PM

Michael Dasmariñas fell short against Japan's Naoya Inoue in their WBA-IBF bantamweight title fight at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Inoue dropped Dasmariñas three times en route to a third round knockout victory to retain his titles. 

Inoue now has a 21-0 (18 KOs) record, while Dasmariñas fell to 30-3-1 (20 KOs). 

The southpaw Dasmariñas was looking to upset the Japanese superstar after securing the mandatory-challenger status via unanimous decision win against Kenny Demecillo in March 2019. 

