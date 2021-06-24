Boxing: Why Inoue prefers to fight Donaire instead of Casimero

Unified WBA and IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue will be waiting for the outcome of the title clash between WBO champion John riel Casimero and WBC king Nonito Donaire.

But during the post-fight interview following his victory over Michael Dasmariñas, Inoue made no secret of his preference to fight Donaire instead of Casimero.

"To be able to fight the winner of Casimero-Donaire brings me a smile on my face," said Inoue. "Dramatically it would be better to have Donaire II."

Inoue already had a highly competitive bout with Donaire in 2019, where the Filipino Flash brought him to the trenches before losing via a decision.

Fight analyst Nissi Icasiano believes Inoue puts more premium on Donaire over Casimero since he is more recognizable to fans.

"He wants Donaire because he is the bigger name between the two," said Icasiano.

"They produced a bout worthy of a Fight of the Year award. Inoue acknowledges how special Donaire is as a fighter. Donaire is not just a fighter."

Icasiano also doesn't believe Inoue is ducking Casimero, who has been chasing the Japanese fighter for over a year now.

"We should get rid of the idea that Inoue is afraid of Casimero. It was unfortunate that their bout got canceled. And Inoue has nothing to be afraid of," said the fight analyst.

Icasiano added that the storyline behind Donaire and Inoue also makes a rematch more appealing.

"Inoue knows he got exposed by Donaire in their first encounter. I think what drives him is to get a more decisive win against Donaire," he said.

Donaire is set to meet Casimero on August 14.

