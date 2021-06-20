Boxing: Casimero, Donaire react on Inoue's stoppage of Dasmariñas

Filipino bantamweight champions Nonito Donaire Jr. and John Riel Casimero personally witnessed Naoya Inoue's successful title defense against Michael Dasmariñas this weekend at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas.

The Japanese "Monster" needed only three rounds, decking his mandatory challenger thrice with vicious body shots en route to a knockout victory. He retained his WBA-IBF bantamweight titles in the process.

Both Donaire and Casimero were among those in attendance during the fight.

"It was a good performance by Inoue," said Casimero, who has doggedly pursued the Japanese, in Fight Hype.

"(If he fights me) next? No good performance."

The WBO bantam king Casimero is slated to take on Donaire in a title unification bout on August 14. Donaire will be staking his WBC crown in that fight.

"I will do my best to win," said Casimero. "Next if my dream comes true, it's Inoue."

Donaire, meanwhile, praised Dasmariñas for fighting valiantly despite being hurt with a liver shot.

He has fought Inoue before and knows how painful those body shots can be.

"I felt those shots before and I know how it hurts," the "Filipino Flash" who got decked with a similar shot by Inoue before losing via decision, said in another Fight Hype report.

"I got to give it to Dasmarinas, you know he's outgunned, outpowered but he still tried to figure it out."

Whoever wins between Donaire and Casimero is likely to battle Inoue for the undisputed status in bantamweight.

