Boxing: Donaire vs Casimero will be interesting, says analyst

From Nonito Donaire's Facebook page

Unlike previous Pinoy versus Pinoy title fights, the world bantamweight title unification bout between Nonito "The Filipino Flash" Donaire Jr. and "Quadro Alas" John Riel Casimero will be a barnburner.

"Magiging interesting 'yan," said fight analyst Nissi Icasiano.

"It's no secret that the reception of the Aston Palicte vs. Donnie Nietes fight and the Jerwin Ancajas vs. Jonas Sultan fight a few years ago were underwhelming. No need to sugar coat it. It failed up to the live up the hype, despite the wait for almost a century. But this is different."

The difference lies in the fighting styles of Donaire and Casimero. Ss boxing matchmakers would say, styles make fights.

"You have a crafty fighter against a skilled brawler with an unconventional fighting style," said Icasiano. "Plus, both have a lethal punch."

"Both are champions."

Donaire, who recently knocked out Nordine Oubaali, is the WBC bantamweight champion. John Riel Casimero, on the other hand, holds the WBO belt.

Making it even more interesting is the storyline leading to a possible clash against unified WBA-IBF bantam king Naoya Inoue.

"It has all the elements for fans, both diehards and casuals, to be invested in this clash," said Icasiano.

The fight pundit also said Filipino fight fans need not be saddened by the all-Pinoy title clash.

"Nangyayari naman ito kahit sa ibang bansa. You have a long list of an all-Mexican in the history of boxing," he said. "Though promoters always use the concept of national pride by pitting two pugilists from two different countries to generate revenue, this is not something new in the sport."

"It happens, and it just brings out the best from our boxers and promotes the quality of boxing that the country has. At the end of the day, tayo pa rin panalo dito."

RELATED VIDEO