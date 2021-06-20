Boxing: Casimero tells fans to support all-Pinoy fight with Donaire

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero urges Filipino fight fans to support his upcoming title unification bout with WBC champ Nonito Donaire Jr.

Casimero said they are bout champions in the 118-pound division and are bound to clash anyway.

"Suportahan nyo na lang ang desisyon namin. Kasi pareho lang naman ang decision naming gustong maging undisputed," said "Quadro Alas" in his Youtube channel.

Donaire announced the fight via his social media account on Sunday, just weeks after he destroyed Nordine Oubaali in just four rounds to crown himself as WBC king.

The Casimero-Donaire fight will take place on August 14.

"Nagmamadali talaga si Donaire kasi kakalaban lang niya, tapos lalaban na naman siya. Kasi hindi din naman siya nabugbog e," said Casimero.

"Kita nyo naman, apat na round lang kalaban niya."

Casimero was supposed to take on Cuban counter punching specialist Guillermo Rigondeaux on the same fight date.

But "The Jackal" reportedly agreed to step aside to allow the title unification to take place.

Casimero cited the bout's importance since whoever wins gets to fight Naoya Inoue, the WBA-IBF bantamweight champion.

"Kung sinong manalo sa amin, siya ang lalaban kay Inoue," said Casimero.

"Turuan nga natin ng leksyon ang Donaire na 'yan. Final na. Laban na namin, tuloy na August 14."

Inoue, meanwhile, still has to hurdle another Filipino in mandatory challenger Michael Dasmarinas. The two are fighting on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time) in Las Vegas.

