Casimero approaches Arum, asks for Inoue fight

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero has approached Top Rank CEO Bob Arum to personally ask for a Naoya Inoue fight.

Casimero, who attended the Shakur Stevenson-Jeremiah Nakathila fight over the weekend, got the chance to meet Arum at the Virgin Hotel in Las Vegas as shown by his YouTube video.

Arum was all smiles when he met the Ormoc-born bruiser. Casimero, accompanied his his associate Marc Yao, then requested Arum to arrange the bout he has been chasing since last year.

"Maybe the next fight, alright?" was Arum's reply.

Then the veteran promoter asked about Casimero's next bout.

"Are you fighting now? Who you fighting again? (Guillermo) Rigondeaux? He's tough."

Casimero was supposed to fight Inoue for a triple-title bout back in April last year, but it was shelved when the pandemic broke out.

Casimero stayed in the US for several months just waiting for the fight to materialize, only to see his slot taken by Australian Jason Moloney.

The Filipino settled for a fight against Ghana's Duke Micah instead. He finished Micah in just three rounds.

Casimero is next slated to meet Rigondeaux on August 14, while Inoue will be facing off against another Filipino, Michael Dasmarinas on June 19.

