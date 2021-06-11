Boxing: Casimero arrives in Las Vegas, reunites with conditioning expert Heredia

Jon Riel Casimero with Angel "Memo" Heredia and MP President Sean gibbons. Grabbed from Marc Lontayao's Youtube video

WBO bantamweight king John Riel Casimero arrived in Las Vegas, Nevada for his US training ahead of his title bout against Cuban counterpunching specialist Guillermo Rigondeaux.

The Ormoc native, accompanied by his assistant Marc Lontayao who documented the trip, was welcomed at the airport by MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons.

He also reunited with conditioning expert Angel "Memo" Heredia.

This will be his third time working with the conditioning coach who also trains other prominent fighters like Jean Pascal and Yordenis Ugas.

Heredia said Casimero will have to be in his best shape for his fight against Rigondeaux on August 14.

He added that work will be easier now because of his familiarity with the athlete.

"Now that this is our third camp that means that he is used to my work and he knows what it takes to complete the training sessions and he knows what he has to feel to get true benefits from conditioning," Heredia said in a previous interview with Boxing Scene.

Casimero will be staking his WBO bantamweight title against Rigondeaux who holds the WBA "regular" bantamweight crown.

Casimero will be entering the bout on a six-fight win streak which includes a third-round knockout of former champion Zolani Tete.

Rigondeaux, meanwhile, won three fights in a row. His last victory was via a split decision against Liborio Solis.

