Boxing: Casimero eager to 'bash faces' with Rigondeaux

A title clash between WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero and two-time Olympic gold medal winner Guillermo Rigondeaux appears on the horizon and "Angas ng Pilipinas" is very much eager for the fight to happen.

Casimero made his thoughts known through his YouTube channel regarding the Rigondeaux fight which is expected to be announced anytime soon.

"Alam naman natin na tinalo niya si (Nonito) Donaire. two-time Olympian din 'yan. 'Di natin minamaliit," said the 31-year-old native of Ormoc.

"Pero 'pag matamaan 'yan sa atin isang beses lang tulog 'yan."

Casimero said he is just waiting for the contract, so he can finally begin his camp.

"Hintayin lang natin kung may kontrata na. 'Pag may kontrata na, basagan na ng mukha," said the outspoker Filipino champion.

The 40-year-old Rigondeaux, who holds the "regular" WBA bantamweight belt, is known to be one of the more technical fighters in the super bantamweight and bantamweight class.

He conquered Donaire by unanimous decision back in 2013, but lost badly to Vasyl Lomechencko four years later. Since then he strung together three ring victories and is now apparently set for a title fight with Casimero.

"Soon [I will return], I think the fight [with Casimero] is agreed upon, but we are waiting for the date. I know a lot of people want to see me fight, but this is an important match for both him and myself, but that fight is coming," Rigondeaux said in Boxing Scene.

Regarding Casimero's prediction, Rigondeaux said he'd rather do his talking in the ring.

“He can say what he wants, but inside the ring we will be the referee - him and myself. Let's see if he can do it. Let's see if on that day he will really rip my head off. I'm the best pound for pound at 122 pounds and now I'm going for more," Rigondeaux said.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: