Boxing: Casimero, Rigondeaux show mutual interest for title unification

John Riel Casimero and Guillermo Rigondeaux are eyeing one another for a world bantamweight title unification match that could take place in April.

Casimero, who came close to taking on Japanese champion Naoya Inoue, has become Rigondeaux's opponent of choice for 2021.

"[Casimero is] the one I want. It's the perfect one for my desire to unify titles. I have the World Boxing Association and he owns the World Boxing Organization. So I have to go over him to take his title and keep adding wins over champions," Rigondeaux said in an article posted on BoxingScene.com.

"He's a veteran and I respect him as a champion, but I have [respect] for everyone and I know how to adapt to the opponent, whoever it is, when the bell rings. I've fought in several divisions and I've been in this sport for a long time.''

The crafty Cuban fighter claimed the WBA bantamweight title by outpointing Venezuelan Liborio Solís last February.

Casimero, who settled to knocking out south Africa's Duke Micah after missing the Inoue bout, said he was willing to fight Rigondeaux.

"Let's go, bro! No running! Just destroying each other's face," he said.

Rigondeaux's claim to fame was his unanimous decision victory over another Filipino, former world champion Nonito Donaire Jr., in 2013.

His only defeat came in the hands of Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2017.



For now, Rigondeaux is keeping his body in shape by training regularly.

He views Casimero as the opponent of choice in the new year, with the hope of a date being finalized for March or April.