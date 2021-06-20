Pinoy vs Pinoy, as Donaire announces August 14 title fight vs Casimero

It's going to be Filipino versus Filipino on August 14.

WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. has announced he will be taking on WBO bantam king John Riel Casimero in an all-Filipino title unification bout this August.

"My team does magic. Thank you to Richard Shaefer, Rachel Donaire, PBC, TGB and Showtime. Started camp last week. Belt #2 coming soon," said Donaire in his Facebook post.

Donaire is coming off an impressive knockout win against Nordine Oubaali last month. It's the fight where he won the WBC strap and became the oldest 118-pound champion in boxing history at 38 years old.

Casimero was supposed to take on Cuban counter punching specialist Guillermo Rigondeaux on Aug. 14.

But according to RingTV, the Cuban reportedly agreed to step aside to allow the title unification to take place. He will fight whoever wins between the two Filipinos.

Donaire said the unification became possible when MP Promotions chief Sean Gibbons offered the bout.

"Invite 4m @KnuckleheadSean "Nonito Donaire, u want some of this, it's here for u." Pressed Yes on the invite. Rachel n Richard did magic. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo, Aug 14 switcheroo. Ty to Richard, Rachel, PBC, TGB and Showtime," said the four-division champion.

Casimero welcomed the development.

"Ganun talaga... Pareho ang pangarap namin. Kukunin ang undisputed status. Ang ipaglalaban namin ang bayan. Peraho kaming champion," said the WBO bantamweight champion through his Youtube account.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC

Casimero (30-4, 21 KOs) is the current WBO bantamweight titleholder and rated No. 2 at 118 pounds by The Ring. The Ring Magazine bantamweight champion is WBA/IBF unified titleholder Naoya Inoue, who outpointed Donaire in the World Boxing Super Series final and 2019 Ring Magazine Fight of the Year.