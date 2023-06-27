Oliver Almadro 'staying put' as Ateneo coach for now

Ateneo coach Oliver Almadro. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- After Petro Gazz's loss against Cignal on Tuesday, Angels head coach Oliver Almadro gave an update on his status as the head coach of the Ateneo Blue Eagles after their early exit in UAAP Season 85.

"I’m just here. I’m just waiting kung anong maging announcement."

"Tayo naman as coaches, we are only as good as our last performance. No matter [the] sacrifice, our job as a coach is never an easy one. We have to take care of our players, [their] mentality, character, holistic, values, life, formation, and the result is not always better than performance," he added.

The Blue Eagles missed the Final Four of the Women's Volleyball Tournament in what Almadro described as the team's 'learning season'.

"Sometimes, you don’t get the results that you want, but hindi matatawaran yung performance ng lahat ng coaches.Kaming mga coaches, kung anong ibigay saming role o assignment, we’ll do to the best that we can," he said.

"Right now, I’m staying put. Kung ano man ang mangyari, wala pa namang official statement, wala pa naman akong natatanggap, so I just want to get the right announcement."

The Katipunan-based squad finished with a 4-10 win-loss record, resulting in Ateneo missing the post-season for the first time since 2011.

But for Almadro, it is beyond the wins and losses that mean most for them as mentors.

"So whatever it is, results are not always better than performance, and we coaches, I’m speaking of all coaches, we work for the institution, we work the best that we can, we offer our life, we offer everything, just to win. But sometimes, it’s not about winning, it’s all about forming lives and leaving legacies," he said.

That is why for now, he is just waiting for what Ateneo's decision will be.

"So kung ano mang plans, ano man mangyari, we have to abide by it," he stressed.