The Cignal HD Spikers are off to a strong start in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference. PVL Images.

MANILA -- (UPDATED) The Cignal HD Spikers figured in a four-set win against the Petro Gazz Angels to open their 2023 PVL Invitational Conference on a high note.

Cignal put up an 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-22 win against Petro Gazz on Tuesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

After falling in the opening frame, the HD Spikers went on to win the last three sets led by Jovelyn Gonzaga's 12 points and 20 digs, while Ces Molina also delivered 22 huge points.

Angelica Cayuna's 22 excellent sets alongside two markers were also pivotal in the win, and Roselyn Doria also put up 12 markers.

"Simple lang naman yung ni-remind ko sa kanila. Kailangan lang ma-execute namin ng maayos yung pinaghandaan namin. Lahat naman ng ginagawang Petro, kahit papano nakapag ready kami," said Cignal head coach Shaq Delos Santos on what he told his squad after the first set.

"Medyo ano kami kanina eh nagmamadali sa lahat, excited nai-execute yung play, so good thing yung service and receive namin sobrang ganda nung percentage," he added.

Meanwhile, Grethcel Soltones scored 22 points on 20 attacks, an ace and a block for the Angels, while Jonah Sabiete contributed 21 of her own.

The HD Spikers are now tied with F2 with a 1-0 record in Pool B. The Angels meanwhile share a 0-1 standing with the Farm Fresh Foxies.



Cignal and F2 will look to break their tie on Saturday, 6:00 p.m. while Petro Gazz will look to recover as they face the returning Foton on Thursday, 6:30 p.m.