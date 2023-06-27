Ivy Lacsina in action for F2 Logistics in the PVL Invitational Conference against Farm Fresh, June 27, 2023. PVL Images.

MANILA -- F2 Logistics dealt Farm Fresh a bittersweet debut in the Premier Volleyball League.

The Cargo Movers opened their 2023 PVL Invitational Conference campaign with a close sweep of the Foxies, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23, Tuesday afternoon at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City.

Leading the way for F2 was Ivy Lacsina who put up 13 points built on 12 attacks and a block, and Mars Alba with 14 excellent sets and five markers. Following them was Aby Maraño with 10, while Kianna Dy scored nine points.

Down by two, 23-21, late in the third frame, Farm Fresh threatened to take one from F2 after a Gayle Pascual attack and a Sam Nolasco ace tied the game at 23.

But Maraño and Jolina Dela Cruz unleashed their own attack and ace respectively to score two straight points, allowing the Cargo Movers to finally close the door on the Jerry Yee-led squad.

"We are happy na panalo kami, but we still have to learn more. They have to make better connections with each other, lalo na bago si Marionne sa loob ng court so marami pa siyang adjustments. Hindi pa rin ako mags-stop dahil nanalo kami kasi marami pa kaming errors, madami pang parts na kailangang linisin," said F2 coach Regine Diego after her squad committed 22 errors in the win.

The close match is also a testament to Farm Fresh's potential, and Diego believes the new squad will do well as they immerse themselves furthermore in the PVL.

"Farm Fresh is going to be a hard team to beat in the future. For now, siyempre hindi pa sila masyado pang jell, but pumapalag sila sa pros so I know that they will be a team to be reckoned with in the future," she added.

Pascual led Farm Fresh in scoring with 10 points on seven attacks and three blocks, while Wielyn Estorque followed suit with eight points.