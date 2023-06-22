PBA D-League: Nonoy, La Salle crush San Beda in Finals Game 1

EcoOil-La Salle used two massive runs in the first half en route to a 108-82 beating of Marinerong Pilipino-San Beda in Game 1 of the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup title series on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The defending champion Green Archers snuffed out the Red Lions through defense, rebounding, and shooting to move to a win away from a title repeat.

EcoOil-La Salle can wrap up the best-of-three series with another win on Monday.

Mark Nonoy went 5-of-8 from the field for 14 points in the first half, while Vincent David knocked down two treys that led to a 13-0 tear for La Salle.

EcoOil-La Salle then opened the the second period with a 10-run with Nonoy and CJ Austria at the firing end to stretch the lead to 38-18. Nonoy's trey late in the second quarter gave EcoOil-La Salle its biggest advantage at 59-27.

They never looked back since.

"Hindi ako nakauwi sa amin pero okay lang kasi sacrifice. Ginawa kong motivation yun. Dedicated ko itong panalo na ito sa anak ko," said Nonoy, who failed to attend his son's first birthday and christening in Negros Occidental on Thursday.

Michael Phillips topscored for La Salle with 19 points, Nonoy finished with 16, Austria chipped in 13 and Kevin Quiambao 12.

Jacob Cortez tallied 18 points, Cuntapay had 16 and James Payosing scored 13 for the Red Lions, who will attempt to level the series on Monday.