PBA D-League: CEU, Perpetual face off in crucial match

CEU will look to extend its winning streak against Perpetual Help. PBA Images.

MANILA -- Centro Escolar University and the skidding University of Perpetual Help seek a crucial win when they face off on Tuesday in the 2023 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Scorpions (2-1) and the Altas (2-2) duel at 4 p.m. in a game that promises to be tight and physical as the two teams jockey for playoff spot.

CEU has won back-to-back games to occupy the third spot, while the Altas have dropped two straight contests after a strong start. They are now at No. 4.

Both teams are hoping to finish in the top two to earn an outright spot in the finals.

CEU, the UCBL champion, bowed to reigning champion EcoOil-La Salle in the opener but regained its championship form and has since scored a pair of victories, including a 92-85 overtime win against three-time NCAA champion Letran.

"Marami pa kaming lapses so we have to continue getting better. We need games facing UAAP and NCAA teams. Now, it's Perpetual so it's a welcome opportunity for us to step up anew. Pagbubutihan pa namin," said CEU coach Jeff Perlas.

In the opener at 2 p.m., Wangs Basketball @27 Striker - Letran (1-2) seeks a second straight victory against listless AMA Online (0-4).

AMA is hard pressed to snap its losing streak and avoid outright elimination.