

Angel City forward Alyssa Thompson has been named to the United States' roster for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

The 18-year-old Thompson, who is of Filipino and Peruvian descent, is the youngest player on the team. Per US Soccer, she is the second youngest player ever to be named to a US World Cup roster after Tiffany Roberts Sahaydak. According to Angel City, both Roberts Sahaydak and Thompson have Filipino heritage.

Thompson is one of six forwards in the squad, along with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Lynn Williams. Morgan and Rapinoe will be playing in the World Cup for the fourth time in their careers.

In the roster announcement video posted by the US Women's National Team on their social media accounts, Thompson was introduced by actress Gabrielle Union.

"You've been rocking it as a rookie for Angel City, and we cannot wait to cheer you and the entire team on this summer," Union said in a message to Thompson.

Also called up are midfielders Savannah DeMelo, Julie Ertz, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Kristie Mewis, Ashley Sanchez, and Andi Sullivan.

The USWNT's defenders are: Alana Cook, Crystal Dunn, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Sofia Huerta, Kelley O'Hara, and Emily Sonnett. O'Hara, like Morgan and Rapinoe, is playing in her fourth World Cup.

US head coach Vlatko Andonovski called up Aubrey Kingsbury, Casey Murphy, and Alyssa Naeher as his goal-keepers.

Thompson is among the 14 players in the USWNT's roster who will be playing in their first World Cup. She has already won three caps for the United States, making her debut against England on October 7, 2022.

The top overall pick by Angel City in the 2023 NWSL Rookie Draft, Thompson scored in her professional debut against NJ/NY Gotham FC last March 27.

The United States won back-to-back World Cups in 2015 and 2019.

For the 2023 edition, they are in Group E together with Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Portugal. They open their campaign against debutants Vietnam on July 22, then play the Netherlands in a rematch of the 2019 final on July 27. They wrap up the group phase against Portugal on August 1.