WATCH: Alyssa Thompson scores in Angel City debut

Angel City FC rookie Alyssa Thompson quickly lived up to the hype in her first NWSL game on Sunday.

The 18-year-old, who is of Filipino and Peruvian descent, found the back of the net just 11 minutes into their match against NJ/NY Gotham FC.

Thompson, the top overall pick in the 2023 NWSL Rookie Draft, uncorked a powerful blast from outside the box to give Angel City the lead in front of a sold out crowd at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Unfortunately for Angel City, they couldn't hold on to the lead as Midge Purce and Lynn Williams scored for Gotham in the second half.

Angel City nonetheless named Thompson as their Player of the Match, and her goal as the Play of the Game.

A beautiful goal from Alyssa Thompson off an assist from Dani Weatherholt for the Play of the Match from #LAvNJNY!#WeAreAngelCity pic.twitter.com/E8auH5rE0I — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) March 27, 2023

Per the team, Thompson is the second youngest player to score in their NWSL debut, and the fourth youngest player to score an NWSL goal.

The 5-foot-4 Thompson has been capped twice by the United States women's national football team.

