Football: Angel City's Thompson called up to US team

Angel City rookie Alyssa Thompson has been called up to the US women's national soccer team (USWNT) as an injury replacement for Mallory Swanson.

Swanson suffered a torn patella tendon in her left knee during the first half of the USWNT's 2-0 victory over Ireland in a friendly on Saturday in Austin, Texas.

This is the third time that the 18-year-old Thompson, who is of Filipino and Peruvian descent, has been called up to camp by the USWNT. She was first called up in October 2022 and again in December.

Thompson has won two caps, first against England on October 7, 2022, and against Spain on October 11.

She was also the top overall pick by Angel City in the 2023 NWSL Rookie Draft, scoring in her professional debut against NJ/NY Gotham FC last March 27.

The USWNT will play another friendly against Ireland on April 11 in St. Louis.

