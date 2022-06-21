Stephen “The Sniper” Loman. Handout photo

Stephen “The Sniper” Loman has already found himself among the top names in the bantamweight division after just two impressive bouts in ONE Championship.

Loman is currently the No. 4-ranked contender after knocking out Yusup Saadulaev in his debut. He then outlasted Japanese veteran Shoko Sato in a three-round grind en route to a split-decision win.

With two impressive victories, many feel that Loman could be on his way to getting a ONE world title shot, but for his teammate, Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang, he’d rather see “The Sniper” face other contenders first.

“On my end, I’d love Stephen to beat all the top-five contenders,” Adiwang said.

“I feel like he’ll get more experience by staying active and beating all the top guys. I think if he does that, he’ll be much more prepared if he gets a (ONE) world title shot.”

Adiwang is not worried about Loman losing steam either, as he has no doubt that his teammate can beat anyone in front of him with the right preparation.

“We all know his capabilities. If he comes into the Circle 100 percent healthy, he’ll beat anyone,” he said.

For “Thunder Kid,” Loman’s ability to change levels when needed makes him a cut above the rest.

In Loman’s first outing against Saadulaev, he controlled the pace and kept the match on the feet while luring the Russian into a striking battle, resulting in a first-round knockout.

Against Sato, Loman changed gears when nothing was happening on the feet, scoring a few takedowns and controlling the Japanese fighter to win by split decision.

Adiwang believes those traits will certainly help Loman go a long way in ONE.

“He’s a complete fighter. Most people would say Team Lakay fighters are strikers, but Stephen Loman is a complete package. That makes him really special,” Adiwang said.

“He can play on the ground, he can outwrestle you, and, as we’ve seen, he can knock you out too. That’s what makes him special.”

