MMA: Loman on a collision course with Andrade

"The Sniper" Stephen Loman. Handout photo



When Stephen Loman joined ONE Championship in 2021, his primary goal was to become a world champion with the organization.

To him, it doesn't matter whether he has to go through ONE bantamweight champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker, former kingpin Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes, or even the streaking Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade.

Andrade collected his fourth straight knockout victory last week at ONE 158 by stopping No. 2-ranked Kwon Won Il.

The “Wonder Boy” is fixated on fighting Lineker for the belt next, but also mentioned he is open to facing Loman.

For his part, Loman is more than game.

“In any case, from Lineker or from Andrade, I have a firm goal to bring the belt home to Philippines,” said Loman.

“We are aiming at the same target and that’s to face John Lineker and be the world champion in the bantamweight division. Surely Andrade is a tough one and if he will get the chance to fight Lineker before me and if he aces out Lineker then I am all up to grab the belt from him, if given the opportunity.”

Loman is a perfect 2-0 in ONE Championship since making his promotional debut late last year. He stopped former top-five fighter Yusup Saadulaev in his first fight in the cage in December, and then outpointed highly-regarded Shoko Sato in January.

Loman’s victory over Saadulaev allowed him to gain entry into the bantamweight top five, earning a berth at the No. 3 spot in the rankings.

Conversely, Andrade has no doubt been as impressive, if not even more, and now appears to be on a collision course with Loman.

The Sniper believes a fight against Andrade is inevitable, and one that could come sooner rather than later.

“Yes in the future I will be facing him. I need to maintain my rankings at the top 5 for that to happen and that’s what I’m going to do,” said Loman.