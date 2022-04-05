Stephen Loman during his ONE debut. Handout photo

After MMA fans witnessed impressive performances by Stephen “The Sniper” Loman in ONE Championship, they believe he has what it takes to become Team Lakay’s next world title challenger.



Even the Filipino’s head coach, Mark Sangiao, said Loman is ready to take on newly crowned ONE bantamweight champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker.



Should he have to wait for a crack at the hard-hitting Brazilian, however, “The Sniper” is willing to face another top-ranked opponent instead.

“[If I need] one more fight, then I hope to take on either [Fabricio] Andrade, Bibiano [Fernandes], or Kwon Won Il,” the pride of Baguio City said.

“I’ll develop my skills further and address my weaknesses, just so that I will be on a whole new level when I return to the ONE Circle.”

Loman is currently riding a 10-fight winning streak that spans 6 years.



In the Circle, he has beaten two veterans – Shoko Sato by unanimous decision at ONE X and the previously ranked Yusup Saadulaev.

While he hopes to get a shot at the gold next, "The Sniper” also sees the value in beating the remaining contenders.



Moreover, Team Lakay is familiar with three of those men; Kevin Belingon squared off with Fernandes and Kwon, while Jeremy Pacatiw recently fell victim to Andrade.

Since his teammates know so much about those contenders, he will be in good hands should he have to prepare for any of those matches.

“Bibiano has been a champion for a long time so I’d be happy to fight him,” he said.

“I’ve received a lot of advice from kuya Kevin from their fights. He’s a very well-rounded fighter, and I think we’re evenly matched. Whoever has the will to win will take it.”

As for Kwon and Andrade, he expects a clash of styles if he battles the two stand-up experts.

“Kwon is a very dangerous striker, so I think wrestling will be my main advantage. Same goes with Andrade, he’s a very good striker as well,” Loman added.