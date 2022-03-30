Stephen Loman took a step closer to a possible title shot against newly crowned ONE bantamweight king John Lineker following a victory over Shoko Sato in ONE X, recently.

But Loman feels he needs one more fight to prepare himself for a title clash.

"Kailangan ko pa ng isa, kung hindi si (Fabricio) Andrade, baka si Bibiano (Fernandez) para another preparation for (Lineker)," Loman told MMA scribes in an online interview.

"'Pag natalo ko kung sinuman sa kanila, it's clear I'm the next for the title shot."

Loman was BRAVE Fighting Championship's longest reigning bantamweight champion before joining ONE, which is why he knows the preparation it entails for a title fight.

He felt he could have done better against Sato if given more preparation time; he accepted the fight on short notice for ONE's 10th anniversary card.

But if given the chance to choose his next opponent, the Team Lakay fighter said he prefer fighting former bantamweight champion Fernandez next.

"Si Bibiano matagal nang nag-champion. I'll be happy to fight him," said Loman.

Fernandes is a 2-time bantamweight champion who has held the crown for years. His most recent losses came from new bantam king Lineker and Loman's teammate, Kevin Belingon.

Loman said he'll benefit from Belingon's experience since the latter has fought Fernandes thrice.

"Madami rin ang advices na maibibigay si Kuya Kevin. Alam niya ang strengths and weaknesses ni Bibiano," said Loman.