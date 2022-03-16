MMA: Stephen Loman added to stacked ONE X card

Stephen "The Sniper" Loman is back in action at ONE X. Handout photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- Yet another Filipino fighter will see action in the stacked ONE X fight card, as Stephen "The Sniper" Loman is set to take on Shoko Sato.

The Filipino fighter entered the bantamweight division rankings after defeating Yusup "Maestro" Saadulaev during his debut at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

With less than a minute left in the first round, the wushu sanda specialist from Baguio City landed a counter left punch that sent the Russian crashing to the canvas. Referee Olivier Coste stopped the fight immediately as Saadulaev was dealing with the impact of the strike.

The impressive win made Loman the third-ranked fighter in the division, behind former ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes and Kwon Won Il.

On the other hand, 34-year-old Sato has a 3-1 record and a 100 percent finish rate at ONE. He defeated Mark "Tyson" Abelardo, Rafael "Morcego" Silva, and Kwon before suffering a setback versus No. 4-ranked Fabricio "Wonder Boy" Andrade at ONE: Unbreakable III.

The combatant from Sakaguchi Dojo hopes to return to the win column and improve his 35-17-3 career mixed martial arts record with a win over Loman.

The 26-year-old Loman (15-2) is now the third member of Team Lakay to compete in ONE Championship's 10th anniversary event. Also part of the show is Lito "Thunder Kid" Adiwang, who will take on compatriot Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado.

Meanwhile, Eduard "Landslide" Folayang will face John Wayne "The Gunslinger" Parr in a Muay Thai rules match. The former ONE lightweight world champion hopes to defeat the Australian in his retirement fight.

Also, No. 2-ranked atomweight Denice "Lycan Queen" Zamboanga will be seeking payback when she gets her rematch against No. 3-ranked Ham Seo Hee. The bout was bound to happen after the Marrok Force mainstay suffered a controversial loss to the South Korean in their ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix quarterfinal match.