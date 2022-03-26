MMA: Miado scores TKO vs Adiwang in bizarre win

Jeremy Miado scores an upset against Lito Adiwang. File photo



Jeremy Miado picked up a stoppage win in bizarre fashion after his opponent fellow Filipino Lito Adiwang hurt his right foot in the second round of their strawweight match in ONE X: Part I.

Adiwang looked to be the stronger fighter and seemed to be leading in points in the early part of the fight, scoring overhand rights and hard leg kicks.

But the rising Team Lakay star apparently landed his right foot the wrong way while stepping back.

Seeing a hobbled opponent, Miado went in for the kill and forced a stoppage win 2:56 in the second round.

Also in ONE X: Part I, Team Lakay's Stephen Loman essayed a unanimous decision against Japan's Shoko Sato and set himself for a possible title shot against bantamweight champion John Lineker.

Loman showed his striking prowess, landing hard shots against the taller Sato.

He also scored crucial points with a pair of takedowns in the last two rounds.