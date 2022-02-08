MMA: Miado, Adiwang to collide in all-Filipino showdown



Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang is set to collide with Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado in an all-Filipino strawweight match on March 26 in ONE Championship.

The showdown is included in ONE X, ONE Championship’s 10th anniversary event to take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in front of a capacity crowd for the very first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 28-year-old Adiwang of the famed Team Lakay of Baguio City found himself twice in the top 5 at strawweight, only to be met with resistance, as he suffered heartbreaking losses to Hiroba Minowa, and most recently, Jarred Brooks.

But he won four of his last six fights and remains one of the most dangerous and explosive fighters in the division.

Miado, on the other hand, is coming off two scintillating knockout victories over China’s Miao Li Tao.

“The Jaguar” showcased his much improved striking and overall game in his most recent outing, which he owes to having moved his training camp to Marrok Force in Bangkok, Thailand.

Adiwang is 13-4 with 7 knockouts and 4 submissions to his name, while Miado is 10-4 with 5 knockouts and 1 submission. That makes this fight even on paper, and it could come down to who strikes the hardest first.

Among the confirmed bouts in ONE X is the highly anticipated rematch between No. 2-ranked atomweight Denice Zamboanga and No. 3-ranked Ham Seo Hee of South Korea.

Zamboanga and Ham battled to a controversial split decision last September 2021, with the dangerous South Korean just edging out the Filipina fighter on the scorecards.

Also at ONE X is the much-talked-about Special Rules Super-Fight between mixed martial arts legend Demetrious Johnson and reigning ONE flyweight muay thai champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon.

In the main event, reigning ONE women’s atomweight champion Angela Lee defends her title against women’s atomweight Grand Prix champion and No. 1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex.