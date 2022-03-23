Jeremy Miado knows that his fellow Filipino strawweight Lito Adiwang might smother him with explosiveness inside the cage when they meet in ONE X in Singapore on Saturday.

But the "Jaguar" said his team at Marrok Force have prepared well to handle a fighter of Adiwang's caliber.

"Expected natin na explosive siya. Aggressive. Pero may proper game plan kami para sabayan ang ganyang style," he told MMA scribes on Wednesday.

Miado, who is primarily a striker, hinted that he might employ his ground game to take the Team Lakay stalwart into deep waters.

"Striking po talaga ang base ko, pero pinaghandaan namin ang wrestling at ground. Talagang overall pinaghandaan namin," he said.

The Marrok Force standout is coming off back-to-back finishes and wants nothing more than to claim his biggest win yet against the Team Lakay star.

Miado refused to predict a stoppage win over Adiwang, but if the knockout comes, it will come, he said.

"Siyempre goal natin is to look for finish. Pero sa akin, kusang darating yan kung matamaan ng proper," said Miado.