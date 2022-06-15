Team Lakay's Stephen Loman. Handout photo

It seems like Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade wants to fight everyone these days.

While the No. 2-ranked contender is bent on getting a showdown with ONE bantamweight champion John “Hands of Stone” Lineker, the Brazilian also has his eyes set on No. 4 Stephen “The Sniper” Loman.

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao shared the news on his official YouTube channel, saying that Andrade talked to him after ONE 158 and challenged Loman to square off sometime in the near future.

“After that event, Fabricio Andrade actually challenged Stephen Loman; he wants to face him after he beats John Lineker,” Sangiao said.

“He told me that himself. We saw each other in the hotel after the event, and he told me personally that he wants to fight Stephen Loman.”

While it’s not official yet, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Andrade gets Lineker next considering how he’s demolished every bantamweight in front of him.

In his latest match, Andrade didn’t take long to finish Kwon Won Il, chopping him down with a beautiful body kick to claim his fifth win in as many bouts in ONE.

For Loman’s part, he’s been nothing short of impressive as well.

“The Sniper” debuted in style by knocking out Yusup Saadualev in the first round before flashing his well-roundedness against Shoko Sato to edge out the Japanese veteran via split decision.

According to Sangiao, Andrade deserves to be calling out everyone in the division, especially with how he’s performed. Now all they can do is wait for the match to materialize, and if it happens, they promise to be prepared.

“Andrade has been on a roll. He’s been having great performances. He’s on a winning streak, so I think he deserves to be calling out fighters and challenging them,” Sangiao said. “On our end, we’ll be preparing.”