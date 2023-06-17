Golf: Malixi falls to Ireland's Byrne in match play

Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi. Pilipinas Golf/Handout.

Rianne Malixi squandered a frontside lead and fell behind in the first round of match play in The Women's Amateur against Ireland's Sara Byrne, Thursday at the Prince's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent (Friday in Manila).

It was a sorry turn of events for the Filipina golfer, who initially seized control of the match after winning holes 1, 3, and 8. But she hit the wall of the fairway bunker on the ninth, leading to a bogey.

Byrne pounced on her miscue to mount a rally and score the come-from-behind win.

After both traded missed birdie putts on Nos. 10 and 11, Byrne birdied the 12th which Malixi failed to match from 10 feet. Another Byrne birdie on the next coupled with Malixi’s muffed putt from eight feet forced an all-square match.

Byrne proceeded to claim the lead when Malixi missed the 14th green and a par-saving putt from five feet.

Malixi chipped past the hole on the par-5 15th and failed to convert a birdie. While she drilled a birdie on the next, Byrne also made hers to stay ahead and the two matched pars on the par-3 17th.

Needing a birdie on the closing par-4 hole to extend the match, Malixi banged in a 10-footer but Byrne also holed out with a birdie of her own to advance to the Last 32 phase and frustrate her 16-year-old rival.

Malixi will look to recover from the heartbreaking loss in the Western Women's Amateur in Illinois on July 18-23. She is also booked to play in the Girls’ Junior PGA in Arkansas on Aug. 1-4, and the US Women’s Amateur in California on Aug. 7-13, all world-ranking events.

The teenager is expected to lead the national team in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Sept. 23-Oct. 8, and the World Amateur in Dubai on Oct. 18-21.

