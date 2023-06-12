MANILA -- After competing with some of the world's leading professionals, young Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi will now compete with the best amateurs in the world in The Women's Amateur Championship in southeast England.

The competition starts on Tuesday at the Prince's Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent.

Malix, 16, tied for 13th while playing alongside four LPGA Tour campaigners in the last two rounds of the Mizuho Americas Open-AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) tournament in New Jersey recently. She also missed joining the playoff cast by one shot in the US Women's Open Qualifying in Chicago last week.

Those experiences should serve Malixi well in this week's tournament, starting with the 36-hole stroke play eliminations against 143 players from all over the globe. The group includes world No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad of Sweden, No. 3 Cayetana Garcia-Paggio of Spain, defending champion Jessica Baker of England and reigning Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific winner Eila Galitsky of Thailand.

Malixi, who broke into the world Top 100 with a current No. 93 ranking, drew No. 43 Kajsa Arwefjall of Sweden and Japanese Sera Hasegawa 134 at 12:36 p.m. on No. 1, hoping to get going early and put herself in contention.

The Top 64 will advance to the next phase where play will shift from medal to match.

Malixi is also set to compete in the Western Women's Am in Naperville, Illinois on July 18-23, in the Girls Junior PGA in Arkansas in July and in the US Women's Amateur in California in August.