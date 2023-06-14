Home  >  Sports

Golf: Malixi struggles in Day 1 of Women's Amateur

Posted at Jun 14 2023 03:07 PM

Rianne Malixi before teeing off in The Women's Amateur. Handout photo.
Young Filipina golfer Rianne Malixi was ruffled by howling winds while tackling a links course in The Women's Amateur, Tuesday at the Prince’s Golf Club in Sandwich, Kent in southeast England.

Malixi finished Day 1 with a seven-over 79, 11 strokes off joint leaders Norweigian Silje Torvund Ohma and Christin Eisenbeiss of Germany.

The Filipina is in joint 100th, but remains in the hunt for a spot in the Top 64 as she is just three shots off the current target score heading to the last 18 holes of the two-day stroke play eliminations.

Norway's Ohma tamed the frontside with a solid five-under 31 and was on her way to taking solo control with two more birdies on Nos. 12 and 15 against a bogey on the 13th, until she lost her rhythm and bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 for a 68.

That enabled Eisenbeiss to gain a share of the lead as she came through with a three birdie-binge in a four-hole stretch from No. 12 en route to a bogey-free 35-33 and a one-stroke lead over Aussie Beth Coulter and three others, who matched 69s.

World No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad of Swede also groped for form with a 73 for a share of 19th, well within the Top 64, who will move to the knockout, match play phase Thursday.

Malixi, 16, hopes to make the most of the switch in tee-times as she resumes her bid at 7:51 a.m. with Japanese Sera Hasegawa and Swede Kajsa Arwefjall, who opened with 73 and 75, respectively.

